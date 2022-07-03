Depressed over losing job, man shoots self

A 37-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in South Laskarpur in Narendrapur police station area, they said.

Bhola Das lost his job a few months ago and was in depression since then. He also drank regularly, police said.

He was married and had an eight-year-old daughter, they said.

He shot himself on the thigh around 3 am and died after profuse bleeding, they added.

An investigation is underway to find whether he died by suicide or the gun went off by mistake, police said.

The gun, an empty cartridge and a live bullet were seized from the room of his house, where the body was found, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)