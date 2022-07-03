Left Menu

Three held with brown sugar in Odisha's Balasore

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 03-07-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 19:55 IST
Three held with brown sugar in Odisha's Balasore
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested with brown sugar in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Rajpur village in Jaleswar block was raided and the arrest was made following the seizure of 260 gram of brown sugar, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sk Safiruddin, Sk Tairuddin and Sayeda Bibi, they added.

A case has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The market value of the drugs is estimated to be around Rs 26 lakh, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022