Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen - Danish police
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:23 IST
Danish police said several people had been hit by gunshots at a shopping mall in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday.
Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.
