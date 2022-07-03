3 killed, 8 injured after pick-up jeep rams into tanker in UP's Bulandshahr

Three women were killed and eight other people were injured after a pick-up jeep rammed into a stationary tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Sunday night, police said.

The accident took place at the Bulandshahr-Aligarh highway under the Khurja Dehat police station area, they said.

Circle Officer Dilip Singh said the pick-up jeep delivered goods at Hindustan Ceramics in Khurja. After this, women who worked at the company boarded the vehicle. On its way, the jeep rammed into a tanker stationed on the roadside.

Three women were killed and eight others, including the driver and conductor of the jeep, injured in the collision, he said.

