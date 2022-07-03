3 killed, 8 injured after pick-up jeep rams into tanker in UP's Bulandshahr

Left Menu

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 03-07-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 23:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three women were killed and eight other people were injured after a pick-up jeep rammed into a stationary tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Sunday night, police said.

The accident took place at the Bulandshahr-Aligarh highway under the Khurja Dehat police station area, they said.

Circle Officer Dilip Singh said the pick-up jeep delivered goods at Hindustan Ceramics in Khurja. After this, women who worked at the company boarded the vehicle. On its way, the jeep rammed into a tanker stationed on the roadside.

Three women were killed and eight others, including the driver and conductor of the jeep, injured in the collision, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

