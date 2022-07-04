Left Menu

MP: Tribal woman set afire over land row critical; 5 persons arrested so far

PTI | Guna | Updated: 04-07-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 12:23 IST
MP: Tribal woman set afire over land row critical; 5 persons arrested so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The condition of a tribal woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by three persons over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, continues to be critical, a police official said on Monday.

The police have so far arrested five persons, including two women, in this connection, he said.

"The condition of the woman, Rampyari Bai (45), continues to be critical. She is undergoing treatment at the government-run Hamidia Hospital in the state capital Bhopal," sub-divisional officer of police Yuvraj Singh said.

The incident had taken place on Saturday afternoon in Dhanoria village under Bamori police station limits, located around 200 km from Bhopal, the official said.

A video, purportedly shot by the accused, had also surfaced on social media platforms, wherein the charred woman was seen crying in pain, with smoke all around her.

The person shooting the video was heard saying the woman had set herself ablaze, and "let us shoot the video".

Guna Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shrivastava said the woman's husband, Arjun Saharia, had in a police complaint said when he reached his agricultural field on Saturday afternoon, he found his wife there with several burn injuries.

When he asked his wife about it, she told him that she was set on fire by three persons, identified as Pratap Dhakad (35), Shyam Dhakad (35) and Hanumat Dhakad (25), the official said.

The police on Sunday arrested the three men and two women - Avanti Bai (50) and Sudama Bai (35) - in connection with the incident, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

The complainant told the police that the accused had forcibly usurped his land, which was freed by the local administration in May this year and handed over to him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022