Rajasthan CM sanctions over Rs 366 cr for drinking water project

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:36 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 366.67 crore for the second phase of the Bisalpur-Jaipur Water Supply Project (BWSP), officials said on Monday.

The BWSP has been designed to deliver drinking water from the Bisalpur Dam to Jaipur to reduce the city's dependence on its groundwater resources.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved a proposal to sanction the funds for the second phase of the project in Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road and Kho-Nagorian in Jaipur district, an official statement said.

Financial approval of Rs 214.93 crore has been given for the area around Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, and Mahal Road on the outskirts of Jaipur city, it said.

The government has also approved Rs 151.74 crore for the second phase of the project at Kho-Nagorian.

According to the statement, main and distribution pipelines of 91.03 km of ductile iron pipeline and 350.59 km of high-density polyethylene pipeline laying work and eight high water reservoirs will be done in Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

