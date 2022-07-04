Left Menu

Wife electrocutes husband to death in UP's Budaun

04-07-2022
A man was allegedly electrocuted to death by his wife in Mohali locality of the Islamnagar area here, police said on Monday.

Sharif (30) was allegedly given sedatives by his wife Shabnam and when he fell unconscious, she electrocuted him, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth Verma said, quoting the confession of the victim's wife.

The woman alleged that she took the extreme step as her husband, to whom she was married for 11 years, used to beat and misbehave with her. The family members of the victim have registered an FIR regarding the electrocution incident against the woman.

The body of the victim has been sent for a postmortem examination. A detailed probe in the matter is on, police added.

