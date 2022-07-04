Left Menu

7-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Delhi's Laxmi Nagar: Police

04-07-2022
7-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Delhi's Laxmi Nagar: Police
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the girl was playing outside her residence, they said.

The Laxmi Nagar police station received information on Sunday morning that a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said a preliminary enquiry revealed that when the victim was playing outside her house, an unidentified man approached her, took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her.

The girl subsequently narrated her ordeal to her parents, following which a complaint was lodged, police said, adding that the victim was medically examined and counselled.

''We have registered a case under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and an investigation has been taken up,'' the DCP said.

Police have zeroed in on the suspect and efforts are on to nab him, she added.

