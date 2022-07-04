Left Menu

IAS officer J Manjunath arrested on charges of corruption

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:51 IST
IAS officer J Manjunath arrested on charges of corruption
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer J Manjunath was on Monday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on corruption charges while serving as the Bengaluru Urban district deputy commissioner, an official said.

The action was taken after the High Court of Karnataka came down heavily on the functioning of the ACB, saying that it has turned into a ‘collection centre’. It had even sought the presence of the ACB chief following a closure report filed against an officer in which Manjunath was also an accused.

The ACB arrested the IAS officer from his residence in Yashwanthpur in the city, an ACB official confirmed to the PTI.

The arrested officer was on July 1 transferred as the Director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme in Bengaluru.

On May 21, a deputy Tahsildar P S Mahesh was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from an Anekal resident to pass a favourable order with regard to 38 guntas of land, which is close to one acre.

The ACB sleuths had arrested Mahesh red-handed and produced him before the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022