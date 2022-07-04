IAS officer J Manjunath arrested on charges of corruption

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer J Manjunath was on Monday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on corruption charges while serving as the Bengaluru Urban district deputy commissioner, an official said.

The action was taken after the High Court of Karnataka came down heavily on the functioning of the ACB, saying that it has turned into a ‘collection centre’. It had even sought the presence of the ACB chief following a closure report filed against an officer in which Manjunath was also an accused.

The ACB arrested the IAS officer from his residence in Yashwanthpur in the city, an ACB official confirmed to the PTI.

The arrested officer was on July 1 transferred as the Director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme in Bengaluru.

On May 21, a deputy Tahsildar P S Mahesh was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from an Anekal resident to pass a favourable order with regard to 38 guntas of land, which is close to one acre.

The ACB sleuths had arrested Mahesh red-handed and produced him before the court.

