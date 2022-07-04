Police constable attacked with sharp object in Rajsamand

A police constable on duty sustained injuries on Monday when a man attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon in Rajsamand district, officials said.

The accused was identified as Gajendra Singh, they said.

Constable Baccharam received injuries to his hand and was admitted to a hospital in Ajmer, the police said.

The accused tried to attack other police personnel present at the spot as well but was overpowered, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajsamand, Sudheer Chaudhary said since the Kanhaiya Lal murder case of Udaipur, fake news and rumours were spreading in the district, and that could have been the reason behind the attack.

The accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were nabbed in Bhim town of Rajsamand, hours after the brutal killing last Tuesday.

A day after that, a mob in Bhim town started marching towards a religious place with the intention to attack it, and police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. During this, a police constable was injured in a sword attack.

The police have arrested over 23 people in connection with this.

Police sources claimed Hindutva activists have alleged that innocent people had been arrested in the case.

''We have evidence against all those arrested in connection with the attack on the policeman that took place on Wednesday last week. No innocent has been arrested. There is some wrong information and fake news doing the rounds,'' the SP said.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari also visited the town and gave a representation to the SDM and sought a fair investigation of the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)