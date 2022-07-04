Russia condemns 'air aggression' on Syria

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday called strikes on Syria that have been blamed on Israel unacceptable, and demanded an unconditional cessation of the attacks. Syria on Saturday accused Israel of launching an "air aggression" from the Mediterranean west of Lebanon's second city Tripoli, with several missiles targeting an area to the south of Tartus.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the strikes, which would be the first since Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid took office as the head of Israel's interim government ahead of a Nov. 1 election. "We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions that violate the sovereignty of Syria and the basic norms of international law, and we demand their unconditional cessation," the Russian foreign ministry said in comments about the July 2 strikes.

The Syrian ministry of defence said the strikes injured two civilians and caused some material damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)