VHP, Bajrang Dal members join probe in provocative slogans case; let off on police bail

Four people, including VHP and Bajrang Dal functionaries, on Monday joined the investigation into the alleged raising of provocative slogans during a protest here against the brutal killing of an Udaipur tailor, officials said.

Hindu outfits like the VHP and Bajrang Dal have been holding protests in various parts of the country against the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal last Tuesday by two men who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

In one such demonstration in Gurugram, protesters were caught on camera purportedly making derogatory remarks about a community.

Four of them, Ajit Singh, district president of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Yashwant Shekhawat, district minister of the outfit, Abhishek Gaur, district convenor of Bajrang Dal and BJP's former executive district president Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, were issued notice under section 41 of CrPC to join the investigation in the case, the officials said.

After they appeared at the city police station on Monday, they were let off on police bail. Some leaders of the Hindu outfits, meanwhile, met with the police commissioner.

The Gurugram police had on Friday registered an FIR against the members of the two outfits who had organised the rally protesting against the Udaipur killing on June 29.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Saharan confirmed that all four joined the investigation and were let off on police bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)