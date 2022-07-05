Left Menu

Bike theft accused escapes from police custody in UP's Firozabad

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 05-07-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 00:38 IST
Bike theft accused escapes from police custody in UP's Firozabad
  • Country:
  • India

An accused of bike theft fled from police custody in Ramgarh police station area here on Monday evening while being taken to jail, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the accused escaped from police custody in front of a CNG filling station near Salai.

Babu Singh, resident of Asafabad unde Rasulpur police station area, was caught in the case of bike theft. The police were taking him to jail in an auto-rickshaw after presenting him in the court and when the auto stopped at the filling station to get CNG, Babu Singh escaped from the police custody, the SP said.

Departmental action is being taken against head constables Banay Singh and Vijay Bhan in this connection and the search for the absconding accused is on and he will be arrested soon, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India
4
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022