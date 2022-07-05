China says Vice Premier Liu had 'constructive' exchange with U.S. Yellen
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-07-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 07:16 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry said Vice Premier Liu He had a "constructive" exchange via a video call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday.
Both Liu and Yellen said there is a need to strengthen communication and coordination of macro policies between China and the United States, according to a statement from the ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- commerce ministry
- China
- Liu He
- Yellen
- United States
- Treasury
- Janet Yellen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 day earlier
China keeps lending benchmarks unchanged, wary of policy divergence risks
Japan PM eyes meeting with S.Korea, Australia, NZ to counter China -Yomiuri
China says it tested missile-interception system
China's May oil imports from Russia soar 55% to a record, surpass Saudi supply