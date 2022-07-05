U.S. to offer rewards for tips on illegal maritime activity in the Middle East

The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Tuesday it will begin rewarding individuals for providing information that leads to the seizure of cargo such as illegal weapons or narcotics in the waters across the Middle East. "NAVCENT is establishing a program for the first time to reward individuals who voluntarily report information that meets specific criteria under the Department of Defense Rewards Program," the command said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

