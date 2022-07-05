Eight Pak soldiers injured in suicide attack in restive North Waziristan: Police

At least eight Pakistani soldiers were injured when a suicide bomber rammed his bike on a military convoy in the country's restive North Waziristan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened late Monday night when the military convoy was on its way to Miran Shah in North Waziristan during which the bomber rammed his bike into one of the vehicles of the convoy, police said.

Eight soldiers were injured in the attack. The condition of three troops is stated to be critical. The injured troops were immediately shifted to Combined Military Hospital, Bannu, a senior police official said.

The forces launched a massive combing operation in the area to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Eyewitnesses said Bannu-Miran Shah road was closed after the suicide attack near Khaddi market.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

North Waziristan often witnesses such attacks on the security forces.

In May this year, three children and an equal number of soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed in a suicide blast.

