First-ever comprehensive report on 'System Improvement' in RS Secretariat presented to VP Naidu

The first-ever comprehensive study on 'System Improvement' in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, recommending a makeover for quick decision-making and delivery of services in a transparent, monitorable and accountable manner, was presented to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday. The study report consisted of 130 recommendations which included a clear delegation of administrative and financial powers so that about 75 per cent of the issues are disposed off at the lower and middle levels in the 10-layer hierarchy that exists in the Secretariat at present by eliminating 4 to 5 layers as appropriate.

"The report also recommended a clear definition of the mandate of each of the 64 sections and their reorganization into 14 divisions to avoid duplication of work and overlap of mandate besides ensuring coherency in functioning," said an official statement. The study conducted by Dr PPK Ramacharyulu, Advisor and former Secretary General suggested pathways for quantification of output in respect of every aspect of the functioning of the Rajya Sabha, its Committees and the Secretariat and corresponding additional mandate for each of the services for presenting a transparent account of their working in the public domain.

The report has identified the gaps and constraints in the coordinated functioning of various sections and services and suggested means of overcoming them, as per the statement. "Given the nature of the functioning of Rajya Sabha and work and decision-making in the Secretariat which are guided by clear rules, precedents and conventions, the study concluded that most of the decisions could be taken at the lower and middle levels and accordingly, recommended administrative delegation pointing out that such delegation has not been defined and done so far," the statement said.

" The study called for such delegation based on the nature and complexity of issues involved and streamlining the system of reporting accordingly. It has pointed out the present tendency of unnecessarily taking issues to higher levels in most cases," it added. The financial power of divisional heads i.e Joint Secretaries has been recommended to be increased from the present ceiling of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs with a corresponding increase at the lower levels.

As per the statement, the study extensively covered the functioning of the Committee Sections that service various committees of Rajya Sabha and made far-reaching recommendations. " The tenure of these committees has been recommended to be increased from the present one year to two years. Given the importance of field visits by the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs), their field visits have been recommended to be increased from the present two visits for a maximum of ten days in a year to three visits and fifteen days," it said.

Referring to media interest in every aspect of the functioning of Rajya Sabha, the study has recommended the generation of data on the same in an imaginative manner and enable contextual understanding of the working of the House and its members. For enabling a work environment and camaraderie among the employees, adequate provisioning of IT gadgets, workspace, residential accommodation, regular socio-cultural events and a quarterly newsletter for experience sharing have been recommended.

" Chairman Naidu has appreciated the efforts that went into the preparation of this report touching upon all the systemic issues and called for an examination of the same for drawing up an action plan for implementation of various recommendations in specific time frames," said the statement. (ANI)

