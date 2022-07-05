Left Menu

Udaipur killing: Court sends another accused to NIA's custody till July 12

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:09 IST
Udaipur killing: Court sends another accused to NIA's custody till July 12
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A designated NIA court here on Tuesday sent another accused arrested in the case of tailor Kanhaiya Lal's killing in Udaipur to the agency's custody till July 12.

The accused, Mohammad Mohsin, was presented before the court by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team amid tight security arrangements.

''After the hearing of the case, the court remanded Mohammad Mohsin in the NIA's custody till July 12,'' Special Public Prosecutor TP Sharma said.

Sources said Mohsin was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy to kill Lal and in carrying out a reconnaissance of his shop.

On July 2, the main accused -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- who were arrested hours after they allegedly hacked Lal to death on June 28, and two other accused -- Mohsin and Asif -- who were arrested on June 30 for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to kill the tailor and in carrying out a reconnaissance of his shop, were produced in the designated court, which is a special CBI court in Jaipur, amid tight security arrangements.

The court had sent them to the NIA's custody till July 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022