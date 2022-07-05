Couple found dead in UP's Kanpur

A couple was found dead with their throats slit at their house here on Tuesday, police said The bodies of Munna Lal Uttam (62) and his wife Raj Devi (55) were found in separate rooms on the ground floor of their residence in Barra-II, Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

The couple lived with their son Anoop and daughter Komal, he said.

The bodies were spotted by Komal on Tuesday morning who then alerted her brother who was sleeping on the first floor, he added.

Prima facie, it appears that the assailants were known to them, the officer said.

Senior officers, including Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena, along with a forensic team have reached the spot, an official said.

According to police, a CCTV camera installed near the victims' house has captured an image of the murder suspect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)