Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: India vs England, fifth Test

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:51 IST
SCOREBOARD: India vs England, fifth Test
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at the end of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Tuesday.

India: 416 and 245 England: 284 and 378 for 3 Alex Lees run out (Shami/Ravindra Jadeja) 56 Zak Crawley b Bumrah 46 Ollie Pope c Pant b Bumrah 0 Joe Root not out 142 Jonny Bairstow not out 114 Extras: (B-8, LB-7, W-3, NB-2) 20 Total: (For three wickets in 76.4 Overs) 378 Fall of Wickets: 1-107, 2-107, 3-109.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17-1-74-2, Mohammed Shami15-2-64-0, Ravindra Jadeja 18.4-3-62, Shardul Thakur 11-0-65-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022