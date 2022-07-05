SCOREBOARD: India vs England, fifth Test
Scoreboard at the end of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Tuesday.
India: 416 and 245 England: 284 and 378 for 3 Alex Lees run out (Shami/Ravindra Jadeja) 56 Zak Crawley b Bumrah 46 Ollie Pope c Pant b Bumrah 0 Joe Root not out 142 Jonny Bairstow not out 114 Extras: (B-8, LB-7, W-3, NB-2) 20 Total: (For three wickets in 76.4 Overs) 378 Fall of Wickets: 1-107, 2-107, 3-109.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17-1-74-2, Mohammed Shami15-2-64-0, Ravindra Jadeja 18.4-3-62, Shardul Thakur 11-0-65-0.
