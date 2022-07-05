Left Menu

Maha: Boy falls into water-filled lift duct, dies

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:37 IST
Maha: Boy falls into water-filled lift duct, dies
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 6-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled lift duct in an under-construction building in Thane district's Dombivali area on Tuesday, a police official said.

Vedant Jadhav had gone missing at around 11:30 am and a probe found he fell into the pit while trying to retrieve the ball with which he was playing, the Manpada police station official said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, boulders crashed onto the Mumbai bypass near the toll Naka due to heavy rains during the day, though no one was injured in this incident, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said. Local firemen and RDMC teams are removing the boulders, he added.

