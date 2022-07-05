Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday
Order of play on the main show courts on the 10th day of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
16-Simona Halep (Romania) v 20-Amanda Anisimova (United States) 11-Taylor Fritz (United States) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
COURT ONE (1200) Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) v 17-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
Cristian Garin (Chile) v Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
