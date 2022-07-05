Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji brutally murdered in Karnataka

Self-styled Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death in a city hotel on Tuesday, police said.

Within hours, two persons -- Manjunath Marewad and Mahantesh Sirur -- who were allegedly involved in the killing and had fled the scene after committing the brutal murder, were detained at Ramdurg in neighbouring Belagavi district, police added.

''They have been detained and we are bringing them back to Hubballi. Once they are brought in, we will interrogate them,'' Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told PTI.

CCTV footage showed two people, who initially approached him pretending to greet him, repeatedly stabbing him at the reception area of the hotel.

The reason behind the killing of Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame who sustained many stab wounds, is under investigation.

Hailing from Bagalkote, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled down. Subsequently, he pursued Vastu business there.

Three days ago, a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come here to attend a ceremony.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said all measures would be taken to ensure stringent punishment for the killers of Guruji.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he termed it a heinous and unfortunate act, noting that it has been clearly captured in the CCTV footage.

