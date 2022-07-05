Left Menu

Delhi: 2 unidentified persons booked for theft in Chhatarpur

Two unidentified persons allegedly stole some jewellery and a laptop from a house in south Delhis Chhatarpur area, police said on Tuesday. Thereafter, both drove away, police said, adding that the scooty used by them was found to be stolen from Ghaziabad area on May 22.

Two unidentified persons allegedly stole some jewellery and a laptop from a house in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area, police said on Tuesday. On Sunday around 7:30 pm, an incident of house theft in A-Block, Chhatarpur Enclave, Phase-I was reported, they said. Police reached the spot where the complainant, a man and his wife, reported that they had left the house for almost two hours after locking it. That is when the theft took place, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. A case was registered at Maidan Garhi police station and investigation was initiated, police said. During investigation, the CCTV footage of nearby area was analysed where two persons wearing helmets were seen on a scooty. The pillion rider entered the house and came back with a bag, the DCP said. Thereafter, both drove away, police said, adding that the scooty used by them was found to be stolen from Ghaziabad area on May 22. Efforts are being made to nab the accused, it added.

