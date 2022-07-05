CBI registers two FIRs over allegations of causing loss to Lakshadweep Khadi and Village Industries Board

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered two separate cases over the allegations of causing huge losses to Lakshadweep Khadi and the Village Industries Board (LKVIB). The accused have been identified as Kamarbhanu T, Secretary of M/s AHAL Development Society, Kiltan Island, Lakshadweep, and other unknown public servants and private persons.

In the second FIR, the accused has been identified as TK Ahmed Haji, Managing Director of M/s Rahat Development Society, Kavaratti Island in Lakshadweep, and other unknown public servants and private persons. Earlier, a Joint Surprise Check was conducted by CBI and Vigilance officials of Lakshadweep on June 25 in the office of Lakshadweep Khadi and Village Industries Board (LKVIB) at Kavaratti Island.

It was alleged that some influential and other persons in connivance with unknown public servants of Lakshadweep Khadi and Village Industries Board (LKVIB) fraudulently availed loans under Consortium Bank Credit Scheme (CBC) for purchasing fishing vessels and other accessories and did not repay the same, thereby causing huge loss to the government exchequer. It was further alleged that the non-remittance of loans by the influential beneficiaries resulted in a situation, where Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Mumbai stopped releasing the funds to LKVIB, and thus the development work to be carried out by the Board came to stand still.

Further loans to fresh applicants could not be disbursed and it also curtailed the benefits of other islanders. The first case was registered against a Secretary of a private Development Society based at Kiltan Island, Lakshadweep; unknown public servants, and unknown private persons for causing an alleged loss of Rs. 53,46,835 (approximately), and the second case was registered against MD of a private Development Society based at Kavaratti Island, Lakshadweep and unknown public servants and unknown private persons for causing an alleged loss of Rs 46,75,206 (approximately) to Lakshadweep Khadi and Village Industries Board (LKVIB).

Searches are being conducted on Tuesday at the residential premises of the accused including at Kavaratti, Lakshadweep, and Calicut (Kerala) which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)