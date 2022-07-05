Suspected shooter in Chicago July 4 parade attack bought gun legally

Left Menu

The suspected shooter who attacked an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb bought his gun legally, fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd from a roof and dressed in women's clothing in order to blend into the crowd afterwards, local officials said on Tuesday. The suspect, 21-year-old Robert E.

The suspected shooter who attacked an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb bought his gun legally, fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd from a roof and dressed in women's clothing in order to blend into the crowd afterwards, local officials said on Tuesday. The suspect, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, was taken into custody on Monday after surrendering to police. Police said he had planned the attack for several weeks, and authorities were still considering what criminal charges to bring.

Police said they did not know what the motive was for the shooting. (Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago, Jonathan Allen in New York and Doina Chiacu in Washington Editing by Alistair Bell)

