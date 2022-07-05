Left Menu

J'khand HC rejects Rahul Gandhi’s petition for quashing defamation case

The counsel has also filed a separate civil suit for defamation seeking Rs 20 crores as damages from Rahul Gandhi.The district court after recording the statements of Pradeep Modi had taken cognizance against Gandhi and issued summons to him to appear in person or be represented by his advocate.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:22 IST
J'khand HC rejects Rahul Gandhi’s petition for quashing defamation case
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for quashing of a defamation case against him. Gandhi had moved the high court against an order of a magistrate taking cognizance and issuing summons for appearance in a criminal defamation case filed in Ranchi.

The complaint was filed by advocate Pradeep Modi in the Ranchi District Court against Gandhi after he had made a remark in one of his meetings during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaigns in the capital.

Gandhi in his speech had allegedly said, “All people with Modi as their surnames are thieves”, pointing to the scams committed by Neerav Modi and Lalit Modi. Alleging the statement had hurt sentiments, city advocate Pradeep Modi filed a case for criminal defamation in the lower court against the Congress leader. The counsel has also filed a separate civil suit for defamation seeking Rs 20 crores as damages from Rahul Gandhi.

The district court after recording the statements of Pradeep Modi had taken cognizance against Gandhi and issued summons to him to appear in person or be represented by his advocate. Gandhi then knocked the doors of the high court seeking quashing of the petition. Justice SK Dwivedi after hearing the matter at length dismissed Gandhi's petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022