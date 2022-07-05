Left Menu

13-year-old gang raped in Jharkhand

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:57 IST
A minor girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old girl had gone to a toilet just outside here home in Shankarpur area here past midnight on Sunday when the five men barged into the toilet and allegedly raped her, the officer said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members who registered a police complaint.

The police has started an investigation into the matter and raids are on to apprehend the culprits, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

