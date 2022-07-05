K'nataka to be the first state to have an R & D Policy: CM Bommai

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting with the Task Force and senior officials regarding the formulation of the new policy for the research and development in the state and instructed the officials to prepare the necessary systems for effective implementation of the proposed policy, the southern state can become the first to have an 'R&D' policy. He obtained details about the progress on the formulation of the new R&D policy from the Task Force Chairman and said the state had immense potential to attain greater heights.

"The proposed policy should be simple. Any R&D is considered worthy only when it is found useful in the daily life of the people. It should cater to all the sectors," said Bommai. The Chief Minister also directed the setting up of a state-level R&D Council and obtained details about the progress of formulation of the new R & D policy from the Task Force Chairman.

"A supplementary initiative for implementation of the proposed policy and the policy would be cleared after discussing it in the state cabinet," he added. IT, BT Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, CM's Principal Secretary N Manjunath, Additional Chief Secretary in the Industries department EV Ramana Reddy and Task Force chairman Ashok Shettar were present during the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)