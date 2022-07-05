Left Menu

Man's claim of being descendant of Lord Krishna challenged in Mathura court

A claim of a petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case that he is a descendant of the deity was challenged in the court here on Tuesday.A group of five applicants challenged Manish Yadavs claim, saying he belongs to Ahir caste, their counsel Deepak Sharma said.Their claim was rejected by Yadav in his reply.Those who contested the claim are Mahavir Singh Yaduvansi, Chandrapal Singh, Ram Babu, Ajai Kumar and Pramod Kumar.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:38 IST
Man's claim of being descendant of Lord Krishna challenged in Mathura court
  • Country:
  • India

A claim of a petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case that he is a descendant of the deity was challenged in the court here on Tuesday.

A group of five applicants challenged Manish Yadav’s claim, saying he belongs to Ahir caste, their counsel Deepak Sharma said.

Their claim was rejected by Yadav in his reply.

Those who contested the claim are Mahavir Singh Yaduvansi, Chandrapal Singh, Ram Babu, Ajai Kumar and Pramod Kumar. They also submitted a detailed history of the Yadava dynasty, to which the Lord Krishna belonged. In his rejoinder, Manish Yadav narrated in detail how he is a descendant of the deity. Yadav also prayed that the present application not only be dismissed but in the interest of justice, a heavy cost be imposed on the petitioners. The court fixed July 16 as the date for hearing on the petition, according to Yadav’s cousel. Claiming himself to be a descendant of Lord Krishna, Lucknow resident Manish Yavdav has demanded that the mosque be shifted, which according to Hindu groups has been built at the birthplace of the deity, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple. PTI COR SAB RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022