Russia's Lavrov calls for efforts to protect international laws

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday called on all parties in the world to make efforts to protect international laws as "the world is evolving in a complicated manner."

Lavrov was speaking though a translator at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi. Lavrov is due to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers later this week in Indonesia.

