Russia's Lavrov calls for efforts to protect international laws
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 06-07-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 09:03 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday called on all parties in the world to make efforts to protect international laws as "the world is evolving in a complicated manner."
Lavrov was speaking though a translator at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi. Lavrov is due to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers later this week in Indonesia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bui Thanh Son
- Hanoi
- Vietnamese
- Sergei Lavrov
- Lavrov
- Russian
- Indonesia
Advertisement