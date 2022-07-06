Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov calls for efforts to protect international laws

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 06-07-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 09:03 IST
  • Vietnam

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday called on all parties in the world to make efforts to protect international laws as "the world is evolving in a complicated manner."

Lavrov was speaking though a translator at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi. Lavrov is due to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers later this week in Indonesia.

