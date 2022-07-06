UAE announces incentives to attract 300 digital companies
A United Arab Emirates minister announced on Wednesday incentives aiming to attract 300 digital companies to set up offices in the oil-rich Gulf nation within six to 12 months.
The incentives include a streamlined visa process, faster access to the financial and banking system, and attractive commercial and residential leasing, Trade Minister Thani Al Zeyoudi told a news conference in Dubai.
