UAE announces incentives to attract 300 digital companies

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 11:41 IST
Thani Al Zeyoudi Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A United Arab Emirates minister announced on Wednesday incentives aiming to attract 300 digital companies to set up offices in the oil-rich Gulf nation within six to 12 months.

The incentives include a streamlined visa process, faster access to the financial and banking system, and attractive commercial and residential leasing, Trade Minister Thani Al Zeyoudi told a news conference in Dubai.

