45-year-old tribal woman killed in Jharkhand on suspicion of witchcraft

A 45-year-old tribal woman was killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district allegedly by her nephew, who suspected that she practiced witchcraft, police said on Wednesday.

Her body, having multiple injuries, was found in the Gangimundi forest in Manjhari police station area, they said.

The woman's husband told police that she went to the forest to collect mushrooms on Sunday but did not return home.

Her nephew used to threaten her, claiming she practiced black magic, the husband told police.

She was killed with sharp weapons, police said.

The body was sent for post mortem, and a search is on for those behind the incident, they said.

Murder on suspicion of witchcraft is a predominant social evil in the state.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 590 people, mostly women, were killed over this between 2001 and 2020.

