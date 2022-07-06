Man held in connection with sexual harassment of woman in Delhi Metro

The police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a woman at a Delhi Metro station, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Manav Aggarwal, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur here, they said, adding that he had fled to Nepal after the incident and also had recently applied for anticipatory bail. The incident took place on June 2 at Delhi Metro's Jor Bagh station. The woman had taken to Twitter to narrate her ordeal. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said, ''The accused fled to Nepal on June 4 after he came to know about the incident through media. He also applied for an anticipatory bail during that period.'' The accused was arrested from the Saket area in south Delhi, police said. In a series of tweets, the woman claimed that on June 2, she was traveling in a Delhi Metro train on the Yellow Line when a stranger approached her and sought her help for locating an address. After helping him, she got off the train and sat on a platform to book a cab. Again, the accused approached her and asked about the address further, she had claimed. This time when she tried to help him, the accused flashed his private part, she had alleged.

The woman had also alleged that the 'policeman' standing on the platform did not help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)