Suspected thief injured in police firing in Assam

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A suspected bag snatcher was injured in police firing in Kokrajhar district of Assam when he tried to snatch the service weapon of an official, police said on Wednesday.

The man was hospitalized.

According to a senior police official, the accused was taken to a location in Balajan Tiniali of Kokrajhar district to recover a snatched bag on Tuesday night.

''While returning, he tried to snatch the pistol of one officer and ran away. Though he was asked to stop, he didn't pay heed. With no option left, the police team fired one round injuring him on a leg,'' the official said.

With this, altogether 54 people have been killed and at least 140 others injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

The Assam government on June 20 informed the Gauhati High Court in an affidavit that ''no extra-judicial killing'' has taken place in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

