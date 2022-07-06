UK PM Johnson says he abhors bullying when asked about Pincher appointment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he abhorred bulling and the abuse of power after he was asked why he promoted a Conservative lawmaker following complaints of sexual misconduct made against him. A spokesman for Johnson earlier this week said Johnson was aware of some allegations made against the former whip Chris Pincher, who was suspended from the party last week.

"I abhor bullying and abuse of power anywhere, in this party or any other party," Johnson told parliament when asked why Pincher was promoted to the job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)