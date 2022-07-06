Left Menu

Italy's 5-Star says it will stay in govt but sets policy conditions

Italy's 5-Star Movement will remain in the coalition government but it wants a series of policy changes, the party's leader Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday after meeting Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Conte said Draghi had asked for some time to consider the party's requests.

Giuseppe Conte Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's 5-Star Movement will remain in the coalition government but it wants a series of policy changes, the party's leader Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday after meeting Prime Minister Mario Draghi. "We are willing to share government responsibility as we have done so far in a loyal and constructive way, but we want major changes," Conte told reporters.

Among the demands in a document he handed to Draghi, Conte said 5-Star had called for the government to immediately cut labour taxes and provide assurances about the future of the "citizens wage" poverty relief scheme, a 5-Star flagship policy. Conte said Draghi had asked for some time to consider the party's requests.

