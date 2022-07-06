Italy's 5-Star says it will stay in govt but sets policy conditions
Italy's 5-Star Movement will remain in the coalition government but it wants a series of policy changes, the party's leader Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday after meeting Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Conte said Draghi had asked for some time to consider the party's requests.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's 5-Star Movement will remain in the coalition government but it wants a series of policy changes, the party's leader Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday after meeting Prime Minister Mario Draghi. "We are willing to share government responsibility as we have done so far in a loyal and constructive way, but we want major changes," Conte told reporters.
Among the demands in a document he handed to Draghi, Conte said 5-Star had called for the government to immediately cut labour taxes and provide assurances about the future of the "citizens wage" poverty relief scheme, a 5-Star flagship policy. Conte said Draghi had asked for some time to consider the party's requests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 5-Star Movement
- Conte
- Mario Draghi
- Italy
- Draghi
- Giuseppe Conte
ALSO READ
Inkspell Media announces the 5th Annual Edition of the India Content Leadership Awards 2022
Hindustan Motors to sell 'Contessa' brand to SG Corporate Mobility
China lacks trust among Southeast Asians due to contempt for region's autonomy, inclusion
Leading tech companies such as Google betting big on contextual targeting to protect digital marketing ecosystem
Italy's Foreign Minister Di Maio quits 5-Star Movement