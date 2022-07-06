Left Menu

Two soldiers injured during firing practice in Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:40 IST
Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday due to splinter injuries during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

''During a training exercise in Jhallas field firing range in district Poonch, two soldiers received splinter injuries'', they said.

The injured soldiers were admitted in a hospital for treatment, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

