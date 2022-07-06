Two soldiers injured during firing practice in Poonch
Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday due to splinter injuries during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.
''During a training exercise in Jhallas field firing range in district Poonch, two soldiers received splinter injuries'', they said.
The injured soldiers were admitted in a hospital for treatment, they added.
