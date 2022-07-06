Left Menu

RBI measures to boost forex flows

Reserve Bank of India RBI on Wednesday further liberalised norms with an aim to boost inflow of foreign currency in the country. They have been exempted from the mandatory Cash Reserve Ratio CRR and Statutory Liquidity Ratio SLR on incremental foreign currency deposits.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:45 IST
RBI measures to boost forex flows
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday further liberalised norms with an aim to boost inflow of foreign currency in the country. Following are the highlights: * Cap on paying interest rate on Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank [FCNR(B)] and NRE deposits removed till October 31; this is likely to incentivise NRIs to park their surplus funds in Indian banks.

* Banks too have been incentivised to mobilise FCNR (B) and NRE deposits. They have been exempted from the mandatory Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) on incremental foreign currency deposits. * Announces measures to boost FPI investments in short-term debt securities while trying to attract hot money amid outflow of capital from the domestic market.

* Doubles fund limit under the automatic External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) route to USD 1.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022