NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra over Amravati pharmacist killing

During the searches at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices like mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs, besides knives and pamphlets carrying hate messages and other incriminating documents and materials were seized.Kolhe was stabbed to death allegedly for supporting the comments of sacked spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.The case was initially registered on June 22 at police station city Kotvali in Amravati.

Updated: 06-07-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:51 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra in connection with the killing of a pharmacist in Amravati, officials said.

The Union Home Minister had last week handed over to the NIA the case of killing of Umesh Kolhe on June 21.

An NIA spokesperson said the agency conducted searches at 13 locations in Amravati district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. During the searches at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices like mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs, besides knives and pamphlets carrying hate messages and other incriminating documents and materials were seized.

Kolhe was stabbed to death allegedly for supporting the comments of sacked spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

The case was initially registered on June 22 at police station city Kotvali in Amravati. The NIA had re-registered the case on July 2 and taken over the investigation.

Further investigations in the case are underway, the spokesperson said.

