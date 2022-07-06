Left Menu

Man pushes woman out of moving car in Thrissur dt

A married woman was on Wednesday pushed out of a moving car by a man with whom she was in a live-in relationship for the last 2-3 weeks, police said. During the quarrel, the man pushed her out of the vehicle, the officer said.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:31 IST
Man pushes woman out of moving car in Thrissur dt
  • Country:
  • India

A married woman was on Wednesday pushed out of a moving car by a man with whom she was in a live-in relationship for the last 2-3 weeks, police said. The incident took place at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district of Kerala, the police said.

The woman, in her 30s, is presently in the Thrissur Medical College as she suffered a serious head injury, but was now out of danger, they said.

The man, also in his 30s, is in custody and being questioned, a police officer said.

Apparently, the two had an heated argument over the woman's children while the couple was travelling in the car. During the quarrel, the man pushed her out of the vehicle, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022