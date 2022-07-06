Man pushes woman out of moving car in Thrissur dt

A married woman was on Wednesday pushed out of a moving car by a man with whom she was in a live-in relationship for the last 2-3 weeks, police said. The incident took place at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district of Kerala, the police said.

The woman, in her 30s, is presently in the Thrissur Medical College as she suffered a serious head injury, but was now out of danger, they said.

The man, also in his 30s, is in custody and being questioned, a police officer said.

Apparently, the two had an heated argument over the woman's children while the couple was travelling in the car. During the quarrel, the man pushed her out of the vehicle, the officer said.

