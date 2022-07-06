Left Menu

Man wanted in 3 murder cases in Ambala arrested from MP

Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashndeep Singh Randhawa told reporters here Wednesday that Mohit was absconding for the past several years and was living in a Madhya Pradesh village by changing his identity.

The Ambala police's crime investigation agency has nabbed a man wanted in three murder cases here. and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district where he was living by changing his identity, officials said Wednesday.

Mohit alias Mental is a resident of Mahua Kheri village in Naraingarh of Ambala. Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashndeep Singh Randhawa told reporters here Wednesday that Mohit was absconding for the past several years and was living in a Madhya Pradesh village by changing his identity. Randhawa said that police had received a tip-off about him from an informer after which a police team from Ambala conducted a raid at Bhanpur village in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, more than 600 km from Ambala.

The accused attempted to escape but the Ambala police nabbed him, he said. The police produced him before a court here this evening which remanded him to police custody for seven days.

