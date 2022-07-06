Three brothers get life imprisonment for murdering Dalit man

Three brothers were sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday by a special court here for the murder of a Dalit man.

According to government lawyer Yashpal Singh, special judge Jamshed Ali convicted Ambresh along with his brothers Dhanpal and Ramesh alias Pradhan for the murder of one Karamchand.

The convicts belong to the Jat community. The judge of the special court under the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act awarded the convicts life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 13,000 each.

Karmchand was shot dead following a clash between two groups over a land dispute at Nirgajni village under Bhopa police station limits of the district on April 4, 2011.

The accused later dumped the body in a canal. The incidents led to tension in the village and senior administration officials had to visit the place to ensure law and order.

