Four arrested for robbery in Bengaluru

Four people were arrested on Wednesday from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh for robbing cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 crore from a showroom in Bengaluru, police said.

The robbed gold and cash were also recovered from the accused after a police chase, they said, adding the robbery took place on Monday.

''The accused were arrested and handed over to Bengaluru police. The accused had robbed Ramdev Bankers and Jewellers Showroom in Bengaluru at gun point,'' Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said. The arrested accused include Devaram of Sojat City, Anil Ram of Pali district, Ram Singh of Jodhpur district and Rahul of Sirohi district. Among them, Rahul has a past criminal record in Mount Abu.

