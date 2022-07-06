Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:59 IST
Searches carried out in Jammu & Samba
Police assisted by paramilitary forces on Wednesday conducted a search operation in a locality here besides a vast area along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

However, no one was arrested during the separate operations, the officials said. They said a joint team of police and CRPF cordoned off Prem Nagar locality in the heart of Jammu and searched several houses in presence of civil officers and the local Municipal corporator.

The search parties were looking for a suspected person who was, however, not present, the officials said, adding his rented room was forcibly opened but nothing incriminating was found there.

Earlier in the day, police along with BSF and CRPF also conducted a massive search operation in dozens of villages along the International Border in Ahsanpur in Samba district, the officials said.

The search operation started around 6 am and continued for several hours, they said, adding the border villagers were approached and asked to inform the nearest police post or security installation about any suspicious movement or drone activity from across the border.

