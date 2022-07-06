Six-year-old dies in accident at vehicle washing centre

A six-year-old boy died when a heavy grinder at a vehicle washing centre fell on his head, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Pimple Gurav area on Tuesday. The child visited the washing centre on Tuesday afternoon with his mother, said a police official.

While playing around the centre as the vehicle was being washed, he tried to pull a grinder kept on a stand and it fell on his head, the official said. He was admitted to a nearby hospital but the doctors announced him dead on arrival, said senior inspector Sunil Tonpe of Sangavi police station.

''We will be filing an FIR after receiving a complaint from the deceased's family,'' he said.

