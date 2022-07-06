Left Menu

Patna HC orders status-quo on anti-encroachment drive in Nepali Nagar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:55 IST
Patna HC orders status-quo on anti-encroachment drive in Nepali Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed a status-quo on the anti-encroachment drive in the city's Nepali Nagar area.

Hearing a petition filed by the residents of the area, Justice Sandeep Kumar directed the district magistrate, the circle officer and the managing director of the Bihar State Housing Board (BSHB) to personally remain present in court to assist their respective lawyers on July 14, the next date of hearing.

''The interim protection granted vide order dated July 4 is hereby extended till the disposal of these cases. The status quo, as on today, shall be maintained by the parties,'' said the bench.

It has been submitted by the counsel of the petitioners that there are many structures, which have been demolished partly, but families have not moved out and are staying there. However, their electricity and water connections have been disconnected by the authorities, the court said.

''As an interim measure, it is directed that the families, whose houses have not been demolished fully and are staying there, they can move the authority concerned for restoration of electricity and water connections,'' it added.

After proper verification, electricity and water connections will be restored subject to the condition that they will not claim any right because of this interim order, it said.

Clashes erupted between locals and security personnel during the demolition drive on the 40-acre land of the BSHB on Sunday.

Police had to use tear gas to control the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global
3
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022