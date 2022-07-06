Bengal effects police reshuffle after security breach at Mamata's house

Three days after a man sneaked past three-tier security arrangements and entered the residential premises of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unnoticed, the state administration on Wednesday effected a reshuffle of senior police officers.

Vivek Sahay was transferred from the post of Director (Security) and named the state DGP (provisioning), an order said.

Peeyush Pandey, ADG and IGP Correctional Services, replaced Sahay as the new Director (Security).

Shankha Shubhra Chakrabarty, OSD in Chief Minister's Office was made the Joint CP of Kolkata Police.

Barrackpore City Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma was made the Additional Director (Security) with additional charge of IGP (law and order). Ajay Kumar Thakur, Joint CP of Barrackpore Police, was named the new Commissioner of Police.

The administration named Arnab Ghosh, Commissioner of Chandanagore Police as DIG (Home Guard). Amit Javalgi, DIG Jalpaiguri replaced Ghosh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)