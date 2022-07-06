Man held for sexually harassment of girl

Police here arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 6 student.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay (24) and he works as a labourer, said police. According to a complaint filed by the girl's father, his 12-year-old daughter who studies in Class 6 was sexually harassed for a long time.

"Earlier I took the matter to the panchayat where Sanjay was asked to not do such a thing again but on Tuesday, I was going to pick my daughter from her tuition class when the accused sexually harassed her. Finally, I moved to police,'' the girl's father said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under the POCSO act at the Bhondsi police station on Tuesday late night. ''The accused has been arrested who confessed for the same. We are questioning him and he will be produced in a city court tomorrow,'' Inspector Devender Kumar said.

