Four Gurugram youths duped on pretext of being given jobs at AIIMS Delhi

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-07-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 00:55 IST
A Delhi resident allegedly duped four Gurugram youths of Rs 20 lakh in cash, two cars and a motorcycle after promising them employment as data entry operator and lab attendant at the AIIMS, police said.

An FIR has been registered at New Colony police station against the accused, identified as Rajat of Kanganheri village in southwest Delhi, under relevant sections of the IPC.

One of the four youths filed a complaint alleging that Rajat had even provided them with appointment letters and ID cards which later turned out to be forged.

According to the complaints, the youths paid a total of Rs 20 lakh in cash in multiple instalments to Rajat.

When Rajat demanded more money, they gave away two cars and a motorcycle.

''FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. The accused will be nabbed soon,'' New Colony police station SHO Dinkar Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

